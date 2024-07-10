Rs 10 billion approved for Chief Minister Punjab's Kisan Card

Rs 10 billion were approved for the Chief Minister Punjab's on Wednesday.

As per details, 23 schemes were approved in the meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party, funds were approved in the fourth meeting of the financial year 2024-25, and funds of Rs 77 billion were approved for 23 schemes of agriculture and roads sector.

Meanwhile, Chairman Planning and Development Board Barrister Nabil Awan presided over the meeting. Rs 1 billion 25 crores were approved for the establishment of model agriculture malls in Punjab, and 67 billions were approved for 21 development schemes of roads sector in various districts of Punjab.

The sanctioned funds will be used for the construction and repair of roads in Murree, Gujrat, and Hafizabad. Construction and repair of roads in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, and Jhelum have also been approved.

The provincial working party approved funds for the construction and repair of roads in Narowal, Kasur, Pakpattan, and Chiniot. Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail attended the meeting.

Members P&D Board and officers of concerned sectors also attended the meeting.