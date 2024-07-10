Sargodha Police nab 15 criminals

SARGODHA - The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Tuesday. According to a police spokesperson, teams from different police stations raided at different localities and netted Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns,203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.