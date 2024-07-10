Who harassed Nadia Jamil, the actor says she will soon disclose his name

Veteran actress has revealed that in the past, she was harassed by a director associated with the showbiz industry, whose name she will disclose soon.

Recently, the actress and social worker appeared as a guest on a podcast, where she openly discussed various issues.

During the interview, without naming anyone, she disclosed that in the past, a director tried to harass her, after which she never worked with that director again. She added that the said director is currently very successful.

She shared that she avoids putting herself in difficult situations and always stays away from people who could cause trouble for her.

She also revealed that recently, fellow artist Nauman Ijaz offered her a role in a drama, but when she found out that the same director was directing the drama, she withdrew from the project.

also said that she will soon reveal the name of the director because he might have harassed many other girls as well, and the reason for disclosing his name would be to prevent more girls from becoming his victims in the future. However, she cannot name him just yet.

Explaining why she isn’t naming the director now, she said, “My sons are still young, and their blood runs hot. If they find out who he is, there’s no telling what they might do. Once they are a bit older and more mature, I will reveal his name myself.”