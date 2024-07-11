Arrangements for Bajaur by-polls finalised

PESHAWAR - Arrangements for the by-elections to be held on July 11 on the provincial vacant seat in PK-22 Bajaur are complete, Provincial Election Commission said on Wednesday.

There will be competition between 12 candidates in the by-elections. The polling equipment has been handed over to the polling staff for the by-election in Bajaur. The polling process will start at 8am which will continue till 5pm and the polling staffs have been sent to their respective polling stations after referring the electoral materials including ballot papers.

More than 1,79000 voters will exercise their right to vote and a total of 91 polling stations have been established, in which 276 polling booths have been constructed.