Azerbaijan President Aliyev arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Web Desk
4:47 PM | July 11, 2024
National

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived here on Thursday on a two-day official visit from July 11-12, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As President Aliyev alighted at the Nur Khan Airbase from his special aircraft, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz along with his cabinet members, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

A 21-gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the foreign dignitary. Two children, clad in traditional dresses, presented bouquets to him.

During his visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions in areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

Web Desk

National

