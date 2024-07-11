Daanish Schools Network to be expended across country rapidly:PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed resolve to rapidly expand the network of Daanish Schools across the country to enable students from weak financial backgrounds to acquire quality education.

Talking to Daanish School's student Muhammad Ayan Kashif who secured first position in Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore examinations, in Islamabad today, he said four Daanish schools will be established in Balochistan.

He said land has been procured for the establishment of Daanish School in Islamabad. He said these schools will also be established in ex-FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan as well as rural areas.

The Prime Minister said the main aim behind the establishment of Daanish schools was to enable students from disadvantaged financial backgrounds to acquire quality education. He mentioned that the teachers at these schools are given market-based salaries.

Shehbaz Sharif said the youth hold the key for the development of the country. He said the government is focusing on their technical and vocational training in order to bolster the productivity of sectors such as agriculture, industries and IT.

The Prime Minister felicitated Muhammad Ayan Kashif for his outstanding performance in the board exams.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif handed over a cheque of one million rupees and a laptop to Muhammad Ayan Kashif who appreciated the Prime Minister's vision of establishing the Daanish schools.