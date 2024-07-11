Friday, July 12, 2024
Decision taken to evacuate 40 dangerous buildings in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for evacuating dangerous and dilapidated buildings in the city. A Sindh Building Control Authority official briefed that most of the dilapidated and dangerous buildings are located in district South, numbering 450. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi-I, Syed Ghulam Mehdi, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario and other officials.

The meeting was informed that notices had been served to evacuate all dangerous buildings. The meeting presented a list of extremely dangerous and dilapidated buildings, stating that 40 buildings are in extremely dangerous conditions and need to be evacuated on priority. It was decided that the deputy commissioner South would hold a meeting with the KE and SSGC for disconnecting utility connections of 40 buildings and complete the process so that the residents could be evacuated immediately for their safety.

Our Staff Reporter

