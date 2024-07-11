IESCO field formations put on high alert in view of monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD - IESCO field formations have been put on high alert due to the monsoon rains. IESCO Chief Executive Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan stated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the timely clearance of faults and trippings on the system during bad weather or rain.

Senior officers, along with staff, will be present at the central control room in Islamabad and control rooms established at all operation circles, overseeing power continuity and fault clearance across 114 grid stations and 1,344 feeders until the end of the monsoon rains. Officers and staff leaves have been canceled, and they have been instructed to keep close liaisonwith the district administration. To handle complaints or any emergency situations promptly, additional transformers, meters, cables, poles, and other materials have been provided to the field formations.

To avoid any unpleasant incident consumers are requested to maintain a safe distance from electrical wires, poles, transformers, and other electrical installations during the rains. Avoid touching electrical appliances with wet hands or when your body is wet. To prevent personal and property damage from short circuits, ensure old and faulty wiring is repaired. Do not keep electrical appliances on standby position, avoid ironing clothes barefoot, and do not use metal wires for drying clothes. Never touch broken electrical wires.

Additionally, line staff must adhere to all safety equipment and precautionary measures during their work. IESCO helpline number 118 and complaint & monitoring cell numbers 0519252933, 0519252934 are available 24/7 for complaints registration.