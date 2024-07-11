PA opposition submits application for temporary chamber outside Assembly

LAHORE - The opposition in the Punjab Assembly Wednesday submitted an application in the Assembly secretariat seeking establishment of a temporary chamber outside the Assembly. Sunni Ittehad Council MPAs Awais Virk and Farrukh Javed moved the application to the Secretary Punjab Assembly stating that the opposition chamber had been locked, prompting their request for a temporary chamber. Seeking permission to set up a chamber on a temporary basis, the opposition members also requested for provision of electricity and furniture for their proposed ‘tent chamber’. MPA Farrukh Javed Moon expressed the hope that the Speaker would adhere to the constitution rather than following the instructions of the ‘royal family’. He added that the voice of the opposition is being suppressed in Punjab. Opposition members also requested permission for the 11 MPAs who were previously suspended by the Speaker for causing a commotion during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s budget session speech. Lately, the opposition has held a couple of sessions outside Punjab Assembly to register protest over suspension of the membership of its eleven members.