Province-wide tree plantation campaign to commence on Aug 1: Tessori

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday announced that under the governor’s Initiative, a province-wide tree plantation campaign would commence on August 1, 2024 in collaboration with the Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF). This he said while meeting with a six-member delegation of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Haji Abdul Habib Attari, at the Governor House. During the meeting, discussions were held on public welfare initiatives, religious teachings of Dawat-e-Islami, welfare activities, and the upcoming tree plantation campaign. The Sindh governor praised the religious teachings and welfare activities of Dawat-e-Islami, stating that their support to the needy and youth training initiatives are commendable. The delegation acknowledged the governor’s welfare projects as milestones for society. Haji Abdul Habib Attari informed the governor that FGRF had planted three million trees to date and expressed their desire to initiate the Independence Day celebrations with the tree plantation campaign.