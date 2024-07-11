Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Province-wide tree plantation campaign to commence on Aug 1: Tessori

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday announced that under the governor’s Initiative, a province-wide tree plantation campaign would commence on August 1, 2024 in collaboration with the Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF). This he said while meeting with a six-member delegation of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Haji Abdul Habib Attari, at the Governor House. During the meeting, discussions were held on public welfare initiatives, religious teachings of Dawat-e-Islami, welfare activities, and the upcoming tree plantation campaign. The Sindh governor praised the religious teachings and welfare activities of Dawat-e-Islami, stating that their support to the needy and youth training initiatives are commendable. The delegation acknowledged the governor’s welfare projects as milestones for society. Haji Abdul Habib Attari informed the governor that FGRF had planted three million trees to date and expressed their desire to initiate the Independence Day celebrations with the tree plantation campaign.

Dip in oil imports reduces Pakistan’s trade imbalance with ME states

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024