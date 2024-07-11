Punjab CM to bear outstanding students’ fees for higher education

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to bear fees expenses of students with out-standing performance to encourage them for higher education. Talking to position holders of Lahore Board in Lahore Wednesday, she expressed pride and joy over talent and capabilities of students.

She distributed cheques worth three hundred thousand rupees to first position holders, two hundred thousand rupees to second position holders and one hundred thousand rupees to third position holders.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a performance review meeting of the Labour Department, announced 1,224 free flats for workers in Taxila and Sunder labour colonies.

She also ordered for disbursement of death and marriage grants totaling Rs 6 billion to labourers. These grants, which were not paid to 29,000 workers by the previous government, would now be distributed to deserving labourers.

The CM ordered for building two hostels for women workers in Garment City, saying that free accommodation would be provided to 704 women workers in Sheikhupura. Maryam Nawaz also reviewed workers’ scholarship programme, establishment of labour colonies and health facility projects for workers, besides reforms in the Department of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health and implementation of minimum wage laws. She said the Punjab government has set a minimum wage of Rs 37,000 per month in the current budget, adding “It is our responsibility to protect the rights of every worker of Punjab.”

The ordered to take measures to immediately take all stakeholders into confidence to get the minimum wage implemented. It is painful that every worker is not getting full wages, she said. She highlighted the non-enforcement of labour laws on domestic workers is regrettable.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to ensure implementation of safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the workplace. Ensure the use of safety gear for sanitary staff while cleaning drains and manholes, she inspected.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Labor, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.