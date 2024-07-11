SC expected to announce verdict in reserved seats case today

The Supreme Court is likely to announce a verdict on the case of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) today (Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the consultative meeting chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding the case of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was held. The meeting on the reserved seats lasted about an hour and a half, with all 13 judges of the full court participating.

According to the sources, the CJP called the 13-judge full court earlier on Wednesday. All the judges – Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan – attended the meeting.

The bench has to decide whether reserved seats will be given to the SIC, or to other parties, or the issue will be sent to parliament to decide.

It may be noted that the bench had on Tuesday reserved its decision after concluding hearing but the CJP did not pronounce the judgement. He said that he would consult with bench members before announcing the decision. And the court staff also confirmed to media that the decision would not be pronounced on Tuesday.

It is still unclear whether the bench would announce verdict today or later.