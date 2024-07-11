Sharjeel Memon for initiating second auction of premium number plates in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presided over a high-level meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department and directed to initiate second auction of premium number plates.

The meeting held at Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday, discussed on initiating the second auction of premium number plates and establishing a separate office for the issuance of these numbers.

It was decided to issue premium number plates featuring the initials of the vehicle owners’ names and to arrange proposals related to increasing the fee for preferred number plates.

Sharjeel Inam Memon issued instructions that all legal requirements for the premium number plates issued in the first auction should be fulfilled as soon as possible for the convenience of the citizens.

He stated that for the installation of premium number plates, the concerned vehicle must be registered; premium number plates can only be displayed on registered vehicles.

In the meeting, the minister also discussed the ongoing campaign against unregistered vehicles and the construction of check posts for the Excise Department. Additionally, he gave instructions to prepare more uniforms for the Narcotics Control Wing personnel.

The meeting also decided to correspond with the chief secretary to take action against government employees involved in drug dealing.

Speaking in the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised that all resources should be utilised to make the operations against drugs more effective.

He said that the new generation cannot be left at the mercy of drug dealers and strict action must be taken against them. He reiterated that strict action will be taken.

He emphasised that strong follow-up of cases against drug peddlers should be ensured, so that they can be brought to justice.