Two dacoits shot injured during ‘encounter’ with police

BUREWALA - Two notorious dacoits were shot and injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an ex­change of firing with police at Matta Jhedo area on the premises of Luddan police station on Friday early morning.

According to police sources, two notorious dacoits Zain Shahzad and Faisal were in the cus­tody of City police and were being taken to a place for recovery of looted valuables. The police team reached near Matta Jhedo area of Luddan police station when unidentified armed accomplices of the arrested criminals attacked the police party to get their fellows released from police custody. The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for a few minutes.

The police sources confirmed that the arrested criminals Zain Shahzad and Faisal were shot and injured by the firing of their own accomplices; however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene. The injured criminals have been shifted to DHQ Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, po­lice sources added. The police said that both ac­cused were wanted to police at different districts of the province for snatching cash from citizens when they draw cash from banks and also depriv­ing shopkeepers of cash and valuables.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH, ANOTHER INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

A man was crushed to death while another sus­tained serious injuries in a collision between mo­torcycle and a speeding truck near Al-Syed Hous­ing Colony on Friday.

According to the police, Abdul Majeed alongwith his friend Muhammad Iqbal residents of Habib Colony were returning Burewala from Gagu Mandi on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Al-Syed Housing Colony in premises of Gagu Mandi police station. Resultantly, Abdul Majeed died at the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained serious injuries. The body and the injured was shifted to nearby hospital while the po­lice started the investigations into the incident by taking truck into custody; however, the driver man­aged to escape from the scene, the police added.