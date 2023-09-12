16,000 hoarded sugar bags recovered in Swat

SWAT - The district administration here on Monday expedited crackdown against the sugar mafia by recovering 16,000 additional sugar bags from different godwons at Mingora and Khwazakhela towns.

District administration Swat’s spokesman told APP that as per directives of deputy commissioner Sohail Khan, joint raids comprising officers of district administration, police and food department were conducted on sugar mafia’s godwons at Mingora and Khwazakhela from where 16,000 additional bags of sugars each five kilograms were recovered.

As many as 5,000 bags were seized at Mingora and 11,000 bags at Khwazakhela. Two accused namely Hussain Ali and Muhammad Sadiq were arrested besides sealing their godwons. Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khan has warned that hoarding of sugar and other edible commodities would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against the sugar mafia.