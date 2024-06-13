2-day travel, tourism symposium concludes

ISLAMABAD - The Travel and Tourism Symposium jointly organised by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and World Bank Pakistan at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) concluded here the other day. During the concluding ceremony of the Symposium themed “Building National Economy through Tourism”, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan participated as a special guest. The two-day event was attended by various tour operators including more than 400 national and international tourism experts, industry experts and decisionmakers for the sustainable development of the tourism industry and development of a future roadmap. On the second day of the symposium, the provincial tourism departments informed the participants about the tourism destinations in their provinces and the investment opportunities. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said in his address that he will put all the suggestions given by the participants and stakeholders of the conference before the prime minister so that the problems faced in the tourism sector can be solved urgently. He assured that the government of Pakistan will use all its resources to promote tourism and in this regard, in the coming days, the government is bringing two pilot projects for the promotion of tourism, including double-decker buses for Islamabad and setting up an eco-friendly village in Shakar Pariyaan Islamabad. He especially thanked all the foreign delegates and investors who participated in the conference and congratulated MD PTDC and his team for organising such a successful conference. In his closing address, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Aftab Ahmad Rana said that the tourism industry is a challenge. The purpose of the event was to bring together tourism stakeholders to benefit from each other’s experiences. He said that such type of conference was held in Pakistan 20 years ago. Aftab Ahmad Rana said that the recommendations coming out in the symposium will be shared with the relevant forums. He said that in this symposium it was agreed that the establishment of a fullfledged ministry regarding tourism in Pakistan is the need of the hour.