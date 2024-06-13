Dacoits loot Imam Masjid in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Two dacoits allegedly snatched a motorcycle, mobile phones, and cash from an Imam Masjid in Muzaffargarh. According to police sources, Imam Masjid District Council Qari Nasir was heading to his home when he was intercepted by two armed dacoits. The dacoits snatched a motorcycle (125), three mobile phones, and a cash of Rs5,000/- from him. The dacoits managed to escape safely. Sadr police are investigating the incident.

EXPLOSION IN SCRAP STORE: OWNER BOOKED FOR MURDER CHARGES

Owner of the scrap godown was booked for dumping explosives into the store causing two casualties. Multiple sections of the murder charges were registered against the owner, Mazhar Hussain by Sanawan police station yet at bay, police said. Earlier on Tuesday, two labourers were killed following huge sudden explosion at scrap shop. A victim identified as Arshad, 40, son of Muhammad Aslam succumbed to injuries on the spot as whole of his body was burnt following the fire eruption. The second injured named Muhammad Latif, 30, son of Allah Diwaya was shifted to nearby hospital by the locals. Where he breathed his last as suffered almost similar critical burns of the first victim as result of the fire. Both of the bodies were shifted to rural health centre Sanawan. Police station Sanawan and Civil Defence reached out Darra Road Sinwan where the incident was reported early Tuesday morning. There has not been apparent reason of the fire explosion surfaced aftermath of the incident. However, preliminary investigation suggested the explosion caused by some fire explosive material was dumped into the store through which sudden explosion carried out leading to kill two people on the spot.

WIFE’S MURDERER HELD

Khan Garh police apprehended alleged murderer of his wife here on Wednesday. Police said to have taken physical remand of the killer from the local magistrate. The accused identified as Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Basti kharik had killed his wife, Azra Bibi - the mother of five daughters - through severe torture few days ago. The accused was at bay after the crime till date when the police succeeded to entrap him on a tipoff. Further investigation was underway.