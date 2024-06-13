Entire health system needs to be revamped, says CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that the entire health system needs to be overhauledbesides introducing a system of monitoring and accountability. Chairing a 03-hour long meeting to review health sector reforms on the second consecutive day, the chief minister said that if there was no monitoring and accountability, there will be no performance. She directed a complete mapping to determine needs and problems of public sector hospitals across Punjab. Madam chief minister was presented with videos of Children’s Hospital Lahore’s bathroom, operation theater and other facilities. She got furious to see in the video that a baby is bleeding in the emergency and his mother is covering it with a cloth. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly reprimanded the health department officials over this act of negligence. She said,”If this is the situation of the biggest hospital in Lahore, what will happen to the rest?” Madam chief minister said,”08 children died in Sahiwal, we all are responsible, we must answer.” She constituted a 03-member high-level committee under the chairmanship of provincial adviser Azhar Kayani, and highlighted,”After determining the responsibility, the people involved should be put behind the bars.“ Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to rectify weaknesses in the vaccination campaign. She said,”Urgent measures should be taken for the Measles vaccination campaign in Punjab.” Madam Chief Minister approved to increase the number of field hospitals to 105, and directed to ensure field hospital project in tehsils. She also gave approval to revamp 11 major hospitals in different cities. Madam Chief Minister was briefed that a plan has been prepared to ensure the presence of specialist doctors in small and remote hospitals. She directed a special committee, headed by the Health Minister, to monitor the proceedings. The CM gave directions to devise a system to determine performance of doctors across the province. She also directed measures to eliminate the backlog of waiting lists of cardiac patients. Madam chief minister issued Instructions to ensure the provision of emergency treatment facilities for cardiac, stroke, burn and paeds patients in district hospitals. She was briefed on three, two and one level grading of government hospitals based on public needs Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Advisor Azhar Kayani, Dr. Adnan Khan and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Sohail Ashraf, Ali Jan, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, CEO IDAP Shahmeer and other relevant officers were also present.