KBBA announces two major events

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), in collaboration with Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization and Aram Bagh Basketball Club, has announced two major basketball events. The Summer Basketball Boys Tournament will take place from June 23 to 30, while the Girls Tournament will be held from June 24 to 26. Additionally, a Summer Free Basketball Coaching Camp is scheduled from July 20 to 30. Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Legal Advisor of KBBA and Chairman of the Tournament and Camp Organizing Committee, has appointed Zaeema Khatoon as the Organizing Secretary for the Girls Tournament and Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya as the Organizing Secretary for the Boys Tournament. Aamir Sharif has been designated as the in-charge of the coaching camp. The tournaments are sponsored by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Senior Vice President of the Sindh Wrestling Association and Secretary of Firdous Ittehad, while the coaching camp is sponsored by Muhammad Haider Khan, Vice President of MCB. The last date to register for participation in both the Boys and Girls Tournaments is June 20. The players interested in joining the coaching camp are required to contact Aamir Sharif by July 10. The interested participants can call 0332- 2713508 or 0332-2350525 while for girls tournament, contact at 0332-2350525.