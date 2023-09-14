AIOU initiated fellowship program with Indonesian university  

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed an MoU with Indonesia Open University (IOU) Terbuka last year regarding the faculty and student exchange, joint educational and research projects and fellowship programs.

According to the AIOU, in this regard, a fellowship program under the Asian Association of Open Universities was held at Terbuka University from August 20 to September 6.

Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education AIOU, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal represented AIOU and completed his fellowship program.

It is pertinent to mention here that faculty members of AIOU and IOU keep visiting both universities for educational and research projects and fellowship programs. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal stated during the fellowship in Indonesia that Allama Iqbal Open University has expanded globally.

It is pertinent to mention here that last semester, over 450 students from 35 different countries were enrolled in AIOU. This achievement demonstrates the increase in the quality of education and the university’s commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

Directorate of International Affairs at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been making efforts to enhance relations with open universities worldwide on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

VC AIOU is enthusiastic about enrolling numerous international students in the university. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal was awarded a certificate upon completing his fellowship.