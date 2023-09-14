Peshawar police unearth drug factory, recover over 58kg ice

Peshawar - In a major operation, the police personnel of Bhanamari Police Station led by Superintendent of Police (SP)- City Abdul Salam Khalid, unearthed a drug factory and recovered more than 58kg crystal meth (ice) while two persons were also arrested.

The operation, which also involved lady cops, successfully dismantled an ice supply network operating nationwide with links in across the border in Afghanistan.

He said that under instructions from Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, a special crackdown on drugs had been launched.

During the operation, two key suspects, Noor Khan, and Taj Mohammad, were apprehended. One of them had ties to neighbouring Afghanistan, while the other was a resident of Landi Kotal.

“The clandestine network had acquired property in a concealed area to fulfill its nefarious purposes. The arrestees have confessed to their involvement in the illicit drug trade during initial interrogations, leading to the identification of other network members too,” he added.

The factory was involved in manufacturing and smuggling ice to various cities. It was found with over 58 kilograms of ice, sealing machines, digital scales, drums, plastic bags, and various other equipment and materials used in the production process.

A case has been registered against the implicated individuals at the Bhanamari Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation has been launched.