CM Maryam Nawaz increases lawyers' welfare grant to Rs1bn

Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday increased the grant meant for the lawyers’ welfare to Rs1 billion and also announced establishing a hall and daycare centre for the female members of the community at Punjab Bar Council’s premises.

She also expressed sorrow over the killing of two lawyers in Attock and mentioned that police had arrested the accused immediately on her directives.

Protecting the lawyers’ community is a government responsibility, said the chief minister who praised them for their struggle for rule of law in the country.

On the occasion, Maryam promised to extend full assistance for establishing rule of law and provision of justice to each and every citizen, assuring the delegation of addressing their problems.

Talking to a representative delegation of different lawyer bodies, she directed Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bherth to present the charges against the killer before a special court under the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act 1973 and the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023.

Maryam said the government would continue playing its role for improving the performance of judicial system and swift delivery of justice, the two dies discussed ways and means to strengthen cooperation between the government and the lawyers.

During the meeting, the chief minister handed over a Rs50 million cheque to the Punjab Bar Council as well as Rs10m each to Multan Bar and Bahawalpur Bar.

Meanwhile, she also accepted the invitations to visit the Punjab Bar Council, Bahawalpur Bar and Multan Bar and agreed to restore the services reserved for lawyers in government hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the bar leaders thanked the chief minister for her extensive cooperation and financial assistance.

Besides Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab cabinet members – Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bokhari and Sohaib Bherth were among those attending the meeting.