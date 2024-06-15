PPP wants solution of KP issues: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wanted to resolution of all the issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference here, Kundi announced allocation of Rs19 billion for the Chashma Lift Canal project following a meeting with the Prime Minister.

He revealed plans to commence work on the Chakdara-Dir-Chitral Motorway soon and emphasised the unresolved issue of FATA-PATA taxes, urging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to convene an Apex Committee meeting promptly.

Kundi briefed about his visit from Peshawar to Islamabad, mentioning various meetings and discussions on the budget, which elicited different views from various parties.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman for allocating funds for the Chashma Lift Canal, anticipating its inauguration this year.

The project is expected to benefit the public significantly and enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s wheat production, potentially allowing exports beyond Pakistan.

Kundi criticised the previous Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government for failing to fulfil promises to the people of FATA and PATA and highlighted ongoing security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He called for an emergency provincial cabinet meeting to address these issues.

He also criticized the PTI-led government for neglecting the Billion Tree project and for the absence of vice chancellors in the province’s 26 universities despite their emphasis on education.

To address these educational challenges, Kundi announced the formation of a task force comprising educational experts to improve the education system. He reiterated his commitment to resolving the problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and securing their rights.