Stringent security measures in Hazara for Eid

Abbottabad - Hazara district administrations introduced stringent security measures on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to ensure the safety of tourists flocking to the region. With an expected influx of visitors, Hazara police have underscored the importance of cooperation with law enforcement personnel.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, has issued directives to enforce special measures, confining the buying and selling of sacrificial animals strictly to designated areas. Police have started comprehensive security arrangements to uphold tranquility during the festive period, with District Police Officers (DPOs) assigned to monitor security protocols and traffic management at key junctures.

Additional police forces have been deployed to facilitate efficient traffic management. Tourists are welcomed and urged to collaborate with law enforcement officers. Stringent security checks are in place to safeguard lives and property.

The DIG has reiterated the importance of restricting the buying and selling of sacrificial animals to designated areas. Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to deploy security personnel at cattle markets to prevent incidents of theft, robbery, or pickpocketing. Comprehensive security arrangements are being finalized for Eid prayers at major mosques and prayer grounds. Strict legal action awaits individuals engaged in unlawful activities such as aerial firing and reckless driving.