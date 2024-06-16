Sunday, June 16, 2024
IWMI with KP Irrigation Department to work for efficient water management          

IWMI with KP Irrigation Department to work for efficient water management          
Web Desk
7:54 AM | June 16, 2024
The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Irrigation Department have announced a collaboration on the Water Resource Accountability Programme (WRAP), funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

In a meeting at the KP Irrigation Department, both parties discussed replicating WRAP's successful initiatives in Punjab to support the implementation of the KP Water Act 2020.

Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Director, Water, Food & Ecosystems and Country Representative, IWMI Pakistan, presented an overview of WRAP's achievements in Punjab, including improved water resource management, irrigation efficiency, and sustainable agricultural practices.

The meeting focused on adapting these initiatives to meet KP's specific needs, including localized water resource management, irrigation demand management, gender and youth engagement, and compliance with the legislative framework. The KP authorities expressed keen interest in implementing these strategies.

KP Minister of Irrigation Aqib Ullah Khan expressed optimism about the programme's potential impact, while Dr Mohsin Hafeez said the partnership would help translate the vision into reality. The IWMI team also met with Minister for Agriculture KP, Mr. Muhammad Sajjad, to discuss synergies between departments.

Both departments are committed to working together to ensure the programme's success, leveraging their combined expertise and resources. The WRAP initiative aims to establish a robust foundation for future water governance, benefiting communities and ecosystems in KP.

Web Desk

National

