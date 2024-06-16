PTI MPA visits Wana Press Club

WANA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly from Lower Waziristan, Ajab Gul Wazir, visited the Wana Press Club and met with senior journalists.

The MPA specially met Shahzadin Wazir, who had undergone medical treatment, and expressed pleasure at his recovery. Ajab Gul Wazir praised the journalists’ courage and dedication despite facing difficult circumstances. He affirmed that PTI will always support journalists, acknowledging their role as the voice of the oppressed and poor. Ajab Gul Wazir assured the local journalist community of the government’s commitment to resolving issues hindering their professional obligations. He alleged that some forces are trying to silence local journalists but vowed that PTI would not compromise on press freedom. He reiterated PTI’s support for honest and brave journalists.