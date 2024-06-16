LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA - New Zealand’s veteran pacer Trent Boult has officially declared that the T20 World Cup 2024 will mark his final appearance in the prestigious tournament representing New Zealand. “Since my debut in 2011, I’ve had the privilege of being part of New Zealand’s golden generation, contributing across all formats and experiencing multiple finals,” Trent Boult reflected on his career.

Known for his skill with the new ball and swing bowling prowess, Boult has taken 81 wickets in 60 T20I matches at an economy rate of 7.76. He led New Zealand’s bowling attack in the 2014 and 2021 editions of the T20 World Cup.”Speaking for myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup,” Boult affirmed after his impressive performance of two for seven in a recent T20 World Cup 2024 match against Uganda.

Boult’s future with New Zealand beyond this tournament remains uncertain, following his decision to opt out of a central contract in 2022 to pursue T20 franchise cricket globally.Despite a convincing victory over Uganda, New Zealand’s hopes of progressing to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 were dashed, with Afghanistan and West Indies securing the group’s top spots.

The Blackcaps faced setbacks early in the tournament, suffering an 84-run defeat to Afghanistan and a 13-run loss to co-hosts West Indies. This marks the first time since 2014 that New Zealand has failed to reach the semi-finals of an ICC white-ball World Cup. Reflecting on the team’s performance, Boult commented, “In T20 cricket, anything can happen. It’s devastating not to qualify. We’ve been outplayed at times, and unfortunately, that’s the nature of T20 cricket.”

Looking back on his journey, Boult fondly spoke of his partnership with fellow fast bowler Tim Southee. “We’ve shared many overs together. Tim’s not just a great bowling partner but also a close friend on and off the field. It’s been a privilege to bowl alongside him,” Boult reminisced.

As discussions arise about whether this marks the “end of an era” for New Zealand cricket, Boult remains optimistic about the future. “There’s tremendous talent in that dressing room and in New Zealand cricket. We’re a proud nation, and I believe we’ll continue to excel,” he concluded.New Zealand will conclude their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 17 against Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.