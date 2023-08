ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed the cases pertaining to amendments in the NAB Ordi­nance for hearing on August 18. The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Man­soor Ali Shah, will take up the case filed by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing. The apex court has so far conducted a total of 47 hear­ings of the case.