Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nine injured in Quetta bomb blast

Nine injured in Quetta bomb blast
Web Desk
12:48 PM | January 17, 2024
Top Stories, National

At least nine people, including a traffic policeman and four children, sustained injuries when a locally made explosive device detonated near the Civil Secretariat and Commissioner Office on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road, police and government officials said on Wednesday.

Senior superintendent operations shared that the blast had occurred in a garbage dump under a bridge on Zarghoon Road. He added that further investigations regarding the blast are underway.

The SSP shared that the four children injured in the blast were ragpickers.

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, in a post on X, urged citizens to avoid the Zarghoon Road for the next few hours. 

Despite rendering matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks during 2023, with outlawed groups remaining active.

Hundreds of civilians and armed forces’ personnel have lost their lives to militant attacks throughout the year, while August was the most deadly the nation suffered 99 attacks claiming 112 lives.

Pak-UK MPs express pledge for fostering closer ties

At the recent Corps Commander Conference, the military’s top brass had also expressed concerns over sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024