1000 Eid gatherings to be held in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD - Eidul Azha 2024 will be celebrated in and around Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on Monday, June 17, 2024, with full religious passion, enthusiasm, fervour and zeal. About 1000 Eid congregations will be organised across the district including more than 650 in mosques and others at open sites. The imams will highlight the importance of Qurbani (sacrifice) in their Eid sermons and urge people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals in the way of Allah Almighty. The imams will also pray for betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Meanwhile, leaves of Rescue 1122, FESCO, WASA, FWMC, Civil Defence and hospitals’ staff have been canceled and they were directed to remain available at their duty points to deal with emergencies during the Eid holidays.

The Police Department also made tight security arrangements by deploying more than 4,572 security personnel and directed four SPs, 19 DSPs and 15 Inspectors to monitor security arrangements for ensuring foolproof security for Eid congregations throughout the district, police spokesman said here on Sunday.

FWMC distributes bags for collecting entrails

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has distributed waste bags among people to collect entrails and other waste parts of scarified animals during Eid days. The FWMC has established awareness camps in various parts of the city to apprise people about importance of cleanliness.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited the FWMC camps at Chenab Club Chowk and D-Ground and distributed waste bags among the general public. She said that the FWMC was fully active to ensure proper cleanliness during the Eid days. However, this task could not be achieved without cooperation of general public. Therefore, citizens should avoid throwing waste material of sacrificed animals at open places or in sewerage drain. They should pack it in bags and hand it over to the workers of FWMC. She said that FWMC workers would implement a comprehensive cleanliness strategy under which they would ensure immediate removal of waste material from the city areas and dispose of it at dumping site. The people should call the FWMC at this help line 1139. The waste workers would immediately respond to the complaint for its urgent redress. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad and others were also present.