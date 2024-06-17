Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Alkhidmat Foundation celebrates Eid with Gaza refugees in Cairo

Alkhidmat Foundation celebrates Eid with Gaza refugees in Cairo
Web Desk
2:03 AM | June 17, 2024
National

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Hafeezur Rahman marked Eid-ul-Adha by celebrating the festival with Gaza refugees in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr Rahman oversaw the distribution of sacrificial meat among the refugees, handed out gifts to children and visited the wounded being treated in various hospitals.

He announced that Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is sacrificing 1,600 cows and 1,300 goats to support the oppressed Palestinian Muslims in Gaza.

Also, 100 sheeps will be sacrificed in Gaza and Al-Quds, 100 cows in Cairo, Egypt, and 1,500 cows and 1,200 goats in Karachi.

The meat will be distributed immediately in Gaza and Egypt, while the meat from sacrifices in Pakistan will be packed in tin containers and sent to Gaza.

"Eid is a festival of joy, and the people of Pakistan are remembering their Palestinian brothers and sisters during this festive season," said Dr Hafeezur Rahman.

Alkhidmat Foundation has initiated sacrifices for the Palestinian families who fled Gaza and are now refugees in Cairo, with plans to continue this for the three days of Eid.

Restructuring Global Climate Finance

The sacrificial meat will be delivered to the Gaza refugees’ residences in Cairo using chiller trucks. Alkhidmat Foundation volunteers in Cairo have completed their planning and will ensure the sacrificial meat reaches 2,000 Gaza refugee families living in Cairo. A grand feast is also being organized for Gaza refugees in Cairo.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1718518355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024