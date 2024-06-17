Chashma Lift Canal project, a gift of federal govt to KP: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the Chashma Lift Canal project was a gift of the federal government for not only the people of Dera Ismail Khan but also the whole province.

He said this while talking to people of his area here at Kundi Model Farm, who came to met him in large numbers.

The Governor said the Chashma Lift Canal was a long standing demand of this area and now the coalition government of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has allocated Rs19 billion for the project in the recent budget 2024-45. He hoped that the foundation stone of the project would be laid soon.

He said that PPP always raised the people’s demand of Chashma Lift Canal at every forum. He mentioned that the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) was a gift of PPP founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the people of Dera Ismail Khan and now the project of Chashma Lift Canal was also being launched on the demand of PPP.

To make the project more useful for local people, he said a number of suggestions were given to Federal Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik and WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen Sajjad Ghani.

The local people paid tribute to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for presenting the case of Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a best way.