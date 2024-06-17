Eid greetings: Pakistan, Turkiye to further cement bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to continue working together to address common challenges and to support each other's core national interests.

The understanding to this effect reached during a warm and cordial telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye on Sunday.

The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

They also celebrated the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye that were rooted in shared values, history, and cultural affinities.

The prime minister and Turkish president reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, defense, and tourism.

The prime minister and Turkish president also discussed ways to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

They expressed serious concern about the current situation in Palestine while urging the international community to redouble peace efforts to end the misery and suffering of the innocent Palestinians.

The warm conversation between the two leaders was a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, and their commitment to continuing their close cooperation in the days ahead.

The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience so as to convene the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Consultative Council.