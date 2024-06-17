Monday, June 17, 2024
PTI hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, says Barrister Aqeel

PTI hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, says Barrister Aqeel
Web Desk
1:59 AM | June 17, 2024
The federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the PTI is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan outside the country.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Barrister Aqeel said that some elements are trying to make a narrative against the country and stern action would be taken against them.

“This political party has crossed all the limits and it is working on anti-Pakistan agenda,” he said.

He added that PTI hired lobbyists and PR firms to promote anti-Pakistan campaign abroad after the no-confidence motion moved in 2022 that resulted in Imran Khan’s ouster.

The overseas Pakistanis are being used for this smear campaign, he added.

He warned that the government and state of Pakistan would clamp down against overseas Pakistanis if the anti-state agenda was promoted.

He reiterated that the state and government of Pakistan were fully aware of the campaign and its perpetrators.

Pakistan’s Climate Crisis

“No political party is above Pakistan. We’ll not allow any sort of anti-state agenda,” vowed Barrister Aqeel.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1718518355.jpg

