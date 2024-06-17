Punjab CM directs foolproof security on Eidul Azha

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday directed foolproof security arrangements on . “Impose Section-144 to enforce a ban on throwing animal waste in canals and drains, besides a ban on illegal business of roasting ‘Siri Paey’ on Eid-ul-Azha,” said Chief Minister while chairing a special meeting to review administrative and security arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha. She directed the authorities concerned to further activate provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level control rooms. Madam Chief Minister was briefed that staff will go from door to door in Lahore, and pick up animal waste packed in biodegradable bags.” She was apprised that after performing the religious ritual of slaughtering sacrificial animals, the city streets will be washed, limed and sprayed. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also briefed that animal sale points have been established at 294 places in Punjab.” She was further briefed that drains and manholes would be protected against littering throughout Punjab.” The CM was also presented with a report on security arrangements at 2600 mosques and 900 ‘Eid Gahs’ in the province. She directed to ensure implementation of security SOPs, and said,”Wherever there is fear, increase security to ensure protection of people’s lives and property.” Chief Minister Maryam also directed to install mist fans and fans in Eid Gahs to beat the heat. She said,”Install cameras for surveillance and walk-through gates for checking.” She added,”Inspect swings and slides for children in parks. Swings installed in parks should be checked regularly to ensure safety standards.” Madam Chief Minister resolved,”We will never allow anyone to take law into his hands.” She said,”Illegal use of loudspeakers and display of weapons should be banned.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Fool-proof arrangements should be made for the security of cattle markets, bazaars and markets.” She added,”Cattle markets should be cleaned and sprayed; sheds and, clean drinking water should be supplied there.” Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Law Minister Soheb Ahmed Bharat, Special Assistants Rashid Nasrullah, Zeeshan Malik and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Secretaries and other authorities concerned were also present. All commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.