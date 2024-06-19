Protests erupt in KP against loadshedding during Eid days

Protests erupted on the third day of Eidul Azha against rampant electricity loadshedding in major cities and towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the PTI announcing plans to protest in the National Assembly and on the streets against the discriminatory electricity supply to the province.

Enraged citizens staged demonstrations in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan, where the Grand Trunk Road was blocked, triggering severe traffic jams.

Irate protesters raised slogans against unannounced power outages during Eid, causing problems for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Several ambulances were seen stuck in traffic gridlocks.

Former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak's car was also caught in a traffic snarl. Khattak urged protesters to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser joined a protest against power load shedding in Swabi. He criticised the federal government and announced plans to protest in the National Assembly and on the streets against the discriminatory electricity supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Karak, women protesters demonstrated against unannounced power cuts, blocking Shagai Road to traffic.

In a related development, MPA Fazal Elahi personally intervened, restoring power to 10 feeders at the Rehman Baba Grid Station. A video of this unconventional approach to power restoration went viral on social media.

In response, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) decided to take action against MPA Fazal Elahi, Jameel and 45 others for disrupting the power distribution company's operations.

The SDO for the Rasheed Garhi Subdivision wrote a complaint to the Rehman Baba police station, seeking the registration of an FIR against MPA Fazal Elahi and his companions, citing losses totalling Rs 2.64 million incurred by Pesco due to the incident.