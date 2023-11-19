Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kinnaird College win Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles

Kinnaird College win Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles
Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2023
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Kinnaird College emerged victorious in both cricket and basketball at the In­tercollegiate Champion­ship for the academic year 2023-2024. 

The cricket final, a face-off between Kinnaird Col­lege and Lahore College, witnessed an impressive performance by Kinnaird, securing victory with 9 wickets in hand. Maham Ali emerged as player of the match by clinching 3 wick­ets. The basketball final, a thrilling match against Punjab College, saw Kin­naird’s team claiming the title with a margin of 35- 21. Amna Khan emerged as the leading scorer, contrib­uting significantly to the team’s success. 

Cash prizes were award­ed by Head of Sports De­partment Ms. Ammara Rubab to recognize the outstanding performances of Maham Ali in cricket and Amna Khan in basketball.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023