Kinnaird College win Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles

LAHORE - Kinnaird College emerged victorious in both cricket and basketball at the In­tercollegiate Champion­ship for the academic year 2023-2024.

The cricket final, a face-off between Kinnaird Col­lege and Lahore College, witnessed an impressive performance by Kinnaird, securing victory with 9 wickets in hand. Maham Ali emerged as player of the match by clinching 3 wick­ets. The basketball final, a thrilling match against Punjab College, saw Kin­naird’s team claiming the title with a margin of 35- 21. Amna Khan emerged as the leading scorer, contrib­uting significantly to the team’s success.

Cash prizes were award­ed by Head of Sports De­partment Ms. Ammara Rubab to recognize the outstanding performances of Maham Ali in cricket and Amna Khan in basketball.