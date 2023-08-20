WFP, Balochistan sign deal to fight food insecurity

QUETTA - The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has signed an agreement with the Balochistan government to roll out programmes in the prov­ince to combat food insecurity and foster sustainable devel­opment. The programmes are in line with the WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) covering the 2023-2027 period. As part of the agreement, the Rome-based UN agency will work with the Balochistan government to translate plans into actions aligned with the government priorities. The UN agency will harness its expertise to pro­vide technical assistance to the relevant departments while ac­tively mobilising resources as required. WFP Country Direc­tor Chris Kaye and Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan Planning and Development Department Hafiz Abdul Basit signed the agreement in Quet­ta. The agreement with the Balochistan government came after the Economic Affairs Divi­sion approved the WFP CSP for the next five years amounting to $780.7 million.