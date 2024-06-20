ATH emergency dept provides services to 300 patients on Eid

ABBOTTABAD - During a five-hour period on Eid-ul-Azha night, Ayub Teaching Hospital’s emergency department provided services to 300 individuals, including 11 who were injured by firearms. The hospital’s emergency team showcased exceptional skill and dedication, working tirelessly to provide healthcare services. Firearm injury cases, primarily from Haripur, began arriving between 12:30 AM and 3:00 AM. Surgeries were performed by teams from the orthopedics, cardiothoracic, and ENT departments.

Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi praised the efforts of Duty MS Junaid Sarwar Malik and his team. “The unwavering commitment of our staff to patient care, even under extreme pressure, is truly commendable. Their ability to maintain high standards of medical care during such a strenuous night shift reflects their professional expertise,” he said.

He added, “Despite the challenges, we continuously strive to serve our community. It is disheartening to see the strain on our resources due to the lack of support from other healthcare facilities in the region. Although burdened with a heavy workload, their dedication to providing quality care remains steadfast.”

This situation highlights the critical issue of inadequate healthcare services throughout the Hazara region, where many primary and secondary health facilities are either closed or non-functional.

This places a significant burden on Ayub Teaching Hospital, the only fully operational healthcare facility in the area.

Dr. Lodhi also expressed frustration, saying, “We are tired of hearing that nothing is being done in the complex. Despite this, our staff is making every effort to provide the best possible treatment to every patient coming to the emergency.”