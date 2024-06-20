Lahorites relieved after much-awaited rain

Rain in Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Thursday rid people of sultry weather conditions.

On Wednesday (Eid third day) night, mild dust storms and drizzle somewhat changed weather but people continued to pray for showers amid extremely hot and humid weather.

Forecast a few days earlier, Thursday’s rain made weather pleasant. Lahore’s Mall Road, Jail Road, Shadman and adjoining areas had a brief spell of rain.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and Wasa authorities directed the officials to be on their toes and clear rainwater on roads.

Citizens of Hafizabad heaved a sigh of relief after heavy rain which provided a temporary relief from scorching heat.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Lahore and other parts of Punjab could have rain and gusty winds from June 18 to 22.

According to the PMD, continental air was currently prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, and a shallow westerly wave expected to enter the northern regions.

Under these conditions, rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with some heavy falls, are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from the evening of June 18 to 22, with occasional gaps.

Additionally, rain and thundershowers are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah from June 20 to 22.