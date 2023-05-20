Imran Khan will definitely face defeat: PM

Says PTI chairman after failing to get power is attacking state with his narrative of hatred, gangs of rioters n Orders to reduce cost of eatables, transport fares after cut in fuel prices n Federal cabinet endorses NSC’s decisions made in wake of May 9 riots.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Friday said that the ideology of Pakistan is more sacred and powerful than the wicked and selfish ambitions of Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Friday, he said the more he thinks of the trag­ic incidents of May 9, he feels more grieved and angry that how an individual after failing to get power, has attacked the state with his narrative of hatred and gangs of rioters. The prime minister said after polarizing the society, Imran Khan has now started ridiculing the state insti­tutions but he will face defeat.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the au­thorities concerned to ensure that the impact of a reduction in petroleum prices was shifted to the masses in the form of de­creased transport fares and pric­es of eatables.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the Federal Cabi­net, asked the Interior Ministry and the district administrations across the country to ensure the reduction in commodities' prices.

Calling for strict action against the profiteers, he said the trans­port fares and eatables' prices should be reduced in proportion to the 11 percent decrease in the petroleum prices announced by the government.

Apprising the Federal Cabinet about his visit to Iran on Thurs­day, the prime minister said Pa­kistan desired to enhance coop­eration with the neighbouring country in multiple sectors.

He told the meeting that the two sides had agreed to improve the security along the 900-kilo­meter Pak-Iran border. Both sides had emphasised the joint efforts to counter cross-border terrorism, he added. He said the import of low-cost electricity from Iran would help uplift the remote areas of Ba­lochistan. He said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took a personal inter­est to ensure the completion of the much-delayed 100MW Gabd-Polan power transmission line within re­cord time. The project would en­sure the power supply to southern Balochistan, particularly Gwadar, he remarked. Similarly, he said, the Mand-Pishin border marketplace would create employment opportu­nities for the people on both sides of the border and usher in a new era of development. Prime Minister Sheh­baz told the cabinet that the Iranian president had expressed special in­terest in enhancing bilateral trade, besides discussing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, and solar energy. A high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would visit Iran for further deliberations on the said projects.