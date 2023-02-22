Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in joint intelligence-based operations in Orangi Town and Surjani Town arrested 5 accused allegedly involved in street crimes and drug peddling and recovered a dummy pistol, mobile phone, a watch, cash and a motorcycle from their possession. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the arrested were identified as Muhammad Siddiq alias Kabuli, Faiz, Sharjeel, Danish alias Babar and Muhammad Salman. Arrested accused Muhammad Siddiq alias Kabuli confessed that on Feb-ruary 2nd, this year, along with one of his accomplices, he was involved in selling the motorcycle stolen from MPR Colony in Cheeku Bagh Lasbela, Balochistan in exchange of hashish. The FIR of the incident was registered at the Orangi Town police station. The accused further revealed that he had sold more than 20 stolen motorcycles from Orangi Town, Pirabad, Qasbah Colony and Shershah in ex-change of hashish for three months while he used to sell hashish in different areas of Orangi Town and SITE. Accused Muhammad Siddiq alias Kabuli was involved in more than 80 incidents of street crimes in different areas of the city during which he snatched 150 mobile phones and cash from citizens while the other 4 arrested accused also confessed their involvement in several street crimes in different are-as. The arrested accused along with the recovered dummy pistol and stolen goods had been handed over to the police for further legal action.