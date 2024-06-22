Five soldiers martyred in Kurram IED blast

Five soldiers were martyred after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area of Sadda, Kurram.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer, Sepoy Anosh Rufun, Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan and Sepoy Haroon William made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice, said the military’s media wing.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces personnel in the IED blast in Kurram district.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the act of terrorism and said the whole nation salutes the martyrs. The prime minister expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in the hereafter.

He vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till complete elimination of the menace.