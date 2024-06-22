Saturday, June 22, 2024
Govt committed to support fertilizer industry for uplift of farmers: Tanveer

INP
June 22, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the government is committed to support the fertilizer industry for the uplift of farmers. He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Fertilizer Dealers Association, which called on him under the leadership of Chairman Ghulam Ahmed in Islamabad.

The delegation apprised the Minister about the concerns of retailers on implementation of withholding tax on sales.

The delegation of Fertilizer Dealers Association also sought support from the Minister of Industries and Production to take up the matter with the relevant authorities to support the fertilizer industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the delegation that increasing the tax base to generate revenue for the country is the top priority of the government.

He assured that suggestions presented by the delegation will be submitted to the authorities concerned for due consideration.

INP

