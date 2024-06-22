Mahnoor Ali wins second gold medal at Penang Malaysian Jr Open 2024

NEW YORK - Mahnoor Ali, an 11-year-old Pakistani squash sensation, has once again made headlines for her exceptional talent and achievements. The young star won a in the PBA 20th Penang Malaysian junior Open 2024 U-13 category with an astounding score of 3-1. The PBA 20th Penang Malaysia Junior Open, an ASF Platinum tournament in the Asian Junior Super Series, is recognized as one of the toughest competitions in Asia. This is the second time she has secured gold in the Penang Junior Open 2024 U-13 category, marking another significant milestone. In the past, she also received the in the Australian Junior Open 2024, took home the U-11 title at the Penang (Malaysian) Open Squash Championship in 2022, and secured a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023. Sharing his views, Abdul Razak Dawood said: “Mahnoor has been an asset to our foundation. Her success in the Penang Junior Open 2024 underscores the foundation’s commitment to nurturing young Pakistani athletes in sports. Her achievement highlights the transformative impact of our support, empowering promising talents like Mahnoor to excel on international stages. We believe in cultivating a future where dedication and opportunity converge, inspiring more young athletes to reach their full potential.”