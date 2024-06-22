Undeterred PTI again demands CEC Sikandar Raja's resignation

Sticking to its stance, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has once again demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for failing to hold free and fair elections.

Speaking to the participants in the PTI rally in Islamabad, Omar Ayub Khan vociferously sought the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja who, he said, failed to conduct transparent elections.

“We want immediate resignation of CEC and other ECP members. The ECP only spent Rs16 billion out of its total allocated budget,” he said.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar lamented that doors of courts had been closed for the opposition leader. ‘’History will remember our brave women workers who have been languishing in jail for more than a year in golden words," he said.

"Justice delayed is justice denied,” he remarked.

Asad Qaiser said the PTI leaders were not heard in parliament, which is tantamount to depriving them of their rights.