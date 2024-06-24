CM Maryam calls for joint efforts to empower widows

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government and civil society have to work together to empower widows. In her message on International Widows Day, the CM said it is difficult to raise children without the shadow of a father. It is a day to understand difficulties of women who are raising their children alone after the death of their husbands. The CM said the discriminatory social attitude towards widows is unfortunate, adding that Islam for the first time gave social status and respect to widows. “I pay tribute to the widows who are raising their children by working hard.” Thanks Allah Almighty, For the first time in Punjab, widows and destitute women got the blessing of Hajj, she said.

CM grieved over death of guardian, key-bearer of Holy Kaaba

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family, while expressing grief over the sad demise of guardian and key-bearer of holy Kaaba Dr. Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Zainul Abidin Al Shaibi. The CM said, “Every Muslim envies the fate of Dr. Sheikh Abdul Rahman, the 109th key-bearer of the holy Kaaba.”

CM message on UN Public Service Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on United Nations Public Service Day, said that today is a day to reiterate the government’s commitment to improve public service. The CM said: “I salute the government employees who work with dedication and honesty to serve people.” She highlighted that people who dedicate their lives to service with integrity and dedication are admirable. Without hard work and dedication, the dream of development of Punjab cannot be realized, she vowed. The CM added the Punjab government is well aware of its primary responsibility to serve people and make their lives easier. She underscored that Punjab government is discharging its responsibilities with a spirit of public service. Punjab government reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability and excellence in public service. She added restructuring of departments is being reviewed for better service delivery and good governance. She vowed that the government policies will improve service delivery. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Punjab Assembly has been convened for today (Monday) to discuss the post-budget 2024 issues. The house would meet at 11am, which will be presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The budget demands would be approved on June 25 and 26 in the meeting to be presided over by the Speaker. It should be noted that the debate on the budget in the Punjab Assembly was started on June 20.

Punjab govt enacts new law to control inflation

The Punjab government has launched the Price Control Council (PCC) to determine the prices of 49 commodities. Official sources in City District government told that the government has enacted a new law to control the prices of essential commodities, whereas in this regard a Price Control Council has also been established under the ‘Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act’. Punjab Governor Saleem Haider signed the bill after the approval of the Punjab Assembly. The Minister of Industry will be the convener of the Price Council, the Minister of Food and the Chief Secretary will be members of the council. Home, Livestock, Food, and other secretaries will also join the council, sources added.