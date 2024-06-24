Pakistan, Iran have brotherly relations since independence: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said Pakistan and Iran have brotherly relations and Iran was the first country who recognised Pakistan after the Independence.

He was taking to media persons after concluding an event on the 3rd conference of “Picturesque on Iran” here at a local hotel the other day.

Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian and others also spoke on the occasion.

The minister said that Pakistan and Iran were rich in culture, religious and health tourism and both countries can get benefits from each others. He also congratulated the Consul General of Iran for organising a successful conference.

Consul General Hassan Nourian said that Iran and Pakistan, as the two neighbouring countries, held many aspects in common and enjoyed a high level of diplomatic ties, rich historical and cultural similarities and many other commonalities which could be utilised for deepening the mutual ties. The Iranian envoy said, in order to enhance tourism industry, it is not out of place to mention that while there was only one official land border between the two countries for more than seventy years which was located in Taftan- Mirjava, now with the efforts of the authorities of both countries, two more land borders in Rimdan and Phishin were inaugurated few years ago and as a result, Iran and Pakistan commonly initiated to facilitate the passage of our people by crossing the land borders.

The Iranian Consul General said currently, three Iranian airlines, including Iran Air, Taban Air and Mahan Air, have established direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to the cities of Tehran and Mashhad and hoped that we will be witnessing an increase in the number of direct flights between the two countries.

He said the initial studies of the sea voyage between the two sides were also carried out by the private sectors and this issue is also in the stage of attracting the investors.

The Iranian diplomat said the experience of the tourists from different countries and in particular from Muslim countries to Iran shows that taking advantage of halal food, cheap accommodation in the hotels, remarkable and exemplary security, variety of climate positions, variety of historical, natural, cultural attractions and other advantages have made their visit an unforgettable experience for all of them. The author of the book titled “Parsia, the land of Emperors and Kings” Dr Iftikhar Salah ul Deen also gave detailed speech about rich history and culture of Islamic Republic of Iran in pre and post Islamic era. Diplomats from France, Turkiye, Russia, UAE, Malaysia, Japan and other countries were also present on the occasion.