Punjab CM directs launch of 'Maryam ki Dastak' app services across all districts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the provision of 65 services through ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ application.

Punjab CM approved an extension in the Maryam ki Dastak project in a session today presided over by her.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman gave the briefing about the Maryam ki Dastak project extension.

During the session, it was announced that citizens will be facilitated with services like domicile, e-stamping, birth, death and marriage certificates through this app.

Through the Dastak app, property tax, token tax, motor, and vehicle transfer and registration of new vehicles will be made easy.

Citizens can avail these services through the web portal, app of Maryam ki Dastak, and by calling on 1202.

The services available through the mobile app were reviewed during the session. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed to enhance service through this app.

Maryam Nawaz has ordered to provide Maryam ki Dastak services across the province by December. It has been decided to increase the number of available services by 40 in Lahore under this application.

The number of available services will be increased to 65 in Lahore by August.