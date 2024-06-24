Punjab government is committed to empower women, says Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has asserted that the Punjab government was committed to empower women and promote gender equality.

She shared her message on International Day of Women in Diplomacy, stating it’s a day to recognize the outstanding services of women diplomats across the world.

Punjab CM stressed that it’s day to acknowledge the measures taken for gender equality in diplomacy.

She highlighted that women diplomats play a crucial role in peace. Women’s leadership and perspectives create empathy and tenacity in diplomatic efforts.

Punjab CM insisted that women have access to equal opportunities in all fields of life.

Maryam Nawaz committed her government to empower women and promote gender equality as social development was deeply connected with woman empowerment.

CM acknowledged the contributions of women diplomats including Pakistan’s Maleeha Lodhi.

She encouraged women to pursue careers in diplomacy and international relations.